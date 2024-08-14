Cougars Blast Past Explorers

August 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -The stage was set for the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday night as another chapter began for one of the best stories of the season, J.D. Scholten. The current Iowa State Representative entered the game with a 4-1 record to over 1,000 fans who came to see along with a media crew from national news outlet CNN. Unfortunately, it was a rough outing for Scholten and the Explorers (36-44) as they dropped the series opener to the Kane County Cougars (47-35) 11-3. The Cougars saw a five-RBI night from Josh Allen while starter Jack Fox (8-3) continued his scoreless streak.

The game started with a bang as Kane County's Trendon Craig launched a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game off Sioux City's Scholten (4-2), giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars kept the offense rolling in the top of the third, extending the lead to 2-0 when Kane County's Claudio Finol picked up an RBI single off Sioux City's Scholten. Kane County's Josh Allen followed with a three-run shot, extending the lead to 5-0.

The lead became 6-0 for the Cougars in the top of the sixth as Kane County's Allen smashed another home run off Sioux City's Scholten.

The game got out of hand in the top of the seventh when Kane County's Josh Allen took a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch off Sioux City's Brenden O'Donnell, bringing the Cougars lead to 7-0. Later in the frame, Kane County's Simon Reid cleared the bases with a three-RBI double off O'Donnell, making it a 10-0 game.

Kane County's Jack Fox came out of the game at the start the seventh inning after shutting out the Explorers through six, bringing his scoreless streak to 16.2 innings.

The X's worked their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh when Sioux City's John Nogowski hit a two-RBI double off Kane County reliever Michael Brewer, bringing the score to 10-2. Sioux City's Daniel Montano followed with an RBI single, cutting it to a 10-3 deficit, but that was all the X's scored.

The Cougars worked in another run in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch from new Sioux City reliever Kyle Bloor, making it an 11-3 game and putting it firmly out of reach.

The Explorers face the Kane County Cougars in game two of a three-game series Wednesday night August 14 at 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

