RedHawks-Saltdogs Wednesday Night Game Postponed
August 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The RedHawks' Wednesday night game against Lincoln has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 15. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with Game 1 first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.
The first 1,000 fans at Thursday night's game will receive a free RedHawks pickleball paddle thanks to Family Wellness.
For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.
