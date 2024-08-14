Saltdogs Top RedHawks in Series Opener

FARGO - Three players had multiple hits and the RedHawks defense made some sparkling plays Tuesday night in an 8-4 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Newman Outdoor Field.

Lincoln put up six runs in the middle three innings to jump into the lead after the RedHawks opened the scoring with a run each in the second and third.

A two-run single in the fifth inning from Drew Ward tied things up at 4-4, but two more Saltdogs runs in the next stanza put the visitors up for good.

Ismael Alcantara, Marcus Chiu and Michael Hallquist each had multiple hits for Fargo-Moorhead.

Brett Garcia picked up the loss on the mound.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its series with Lincoln at 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday night for Valley City State University night at the ballpark.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

