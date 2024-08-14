Dillard And Railroaders Lay The SmackDown On RailCats

Gary, IN - 1B Thomas Dillard led the way offensively with four driven in as five Railroaders had a multiple RBI night in a 17-1 win over Gary SouthShore on Wednesday night at the Steel Yard.

Cleburne are now the first team to reach 50 wins on the season and with a Kane County loss to Sioux City, the Railroaders now hold a three-game lead in the East Division over the Cougars.

Dillard, SS Shed Long, 2B Carter Aldrete, DH Brian O'Grady, and 3B Bret Boswell all drove in multiple runs as Cleburne racked up 14 hits. O'Grady hit his 21st homer of the season while Dillard hit his 15th.

Not only did the Railroaders bombard Gary with offense, they brought the great pitching as well starting with RHP Jalen Miller. In six innings of work, Miller allowed the only run scored by the RailCats off four hits. Gary was able to walk against Miller who allowed five free passes, but he would bounce back continuously with eight strikeouts.

Game two also featured the debut of LHP Ian Clarkin who signed with the team on Wednesday.

Clarkin allowed no runs and no hits in two innings pitched.

The flurry of runs now marks the fourth time this season the Railroaders have scored double digits on the RailCats. Cleburne earned double digits in walks in game two where Dillard picked up his 86th walk of the year, now only seven away from breaking the American Association's single-season record.

Cleburne attempts to continue their dominance over the struggling Gary club in game three when RHP Luke Boyd takes the mound with a record of 5-1. The action begins at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

