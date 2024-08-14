Sioux City Evens Series

August 14, 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -The Sioux City Explorers (37-44) evened the series with the Kane County Cougars (47-36) Wednesday night, taking down the visitors 4-2. Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson (2-5) pitched five innings of just two runs while the bullpen shut out the Cougars over four. Seven Explorers batters picked up hits as well, with Sioux City's Daniel Montano leading them with three hits, including two RBI doubles.

The Explorers took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Sioux City's D'Shawn Knowles came home on a throwing error from Kane County first baseman Todd Lott, giving the X's a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Sioux City's Scott Ota picked up an RBI on a grounder off Kane County starter Tommy Sommer (3-3), sending home Daniel Montano and making it 2-0.

After several scoreless frames, the Cougars tied it up 2-2 in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-RBI double from Kane County's Cornelius Randolph off Sioux City's Jackson.

The tie didn't last long as the Explorers reclaimed the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Sioux City's Montano ripped an RBI double off Kane County's Sommer.

The X's added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh when Sioux City's Montano came up with another RBI double off Kane County reliever Vinny Timpanelli, extending the lead to 2-0.

Sioux City's Brandon Brosher relieved Jackson at the start of the sixth with him and Willeman combining for three scoreless. Sioux City's Kyle Marman took over in the top of the ninth, and despite allowing runners on the corners, he worked out of the frame without damage and earned the save (14).

