Monarchs' Bullpen Shines in Loss to Chicago

August 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs' Collin Wiles on the mound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs bullpen continued its dominance in a 2-1 loss to

the Chicago Dogs Tuesday night from Legends Field.

Kansas City's relievers recorded four scoreless innings to keep the Chicago (43-39) bats at bay.

Monarchs pitching recorded 10 strikeouts in the loss. The Monarchs bullpen has now combined for

17.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Friday.

Yefri Del Rosario recorded two scoreless innings in his Monarchs (40-40) debut. Junior Cerda fanned

two in two shutout frames.

Overland Park, Kansas native Collin Wiles (0-1) collected a strong second start for the Monarchs.

The former major leaguer punched out seven batters across five innings.

Chase Harris lobbed a two-run double to left-center field to open the scoring. The Dogs took a 2-0

lead in the fourth inning.

Isiah Gilliam responded with a double of his own in the sixth inning. The Monarchs' right fielder

uncorked a deep fly ball to center field to score Ross Adolph from first base, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Gilliam finished 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

Chicago's pitching held Kansas City scoreless outside of that. Kenny Serwa (5-5) threw eight innings,

Joey Marciano (21) hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Dogs continue their 2023 Miles Wolff Final rematch tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Matt

Hall starts for Kansas City against John Baker for Chicago.

