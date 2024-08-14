RailCats Blown Out by Cleburne

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats were back in action Wednesday night, with their second game against Cleburne Railroaders. Having lost the day before, the RailCats were attempting to even the series with Peyton Long getting the start, as he faced off against Jalen Miller.

In the second inning, Brian O'Grady crushed a ball over the right-field fence for his 21st home run and scored the first run of the game. Cleburne broke the game wide open in the fourth, sending 11 batters scoring runs of an O'Grady two-run double, a Thomas Dillard three-run blast, and taking on a couple more after that. It was 8-0 after four innings.

The next inning, the Railroaders batted around again. With it being capped off with Carter Aldrete's single bringing in two runs and the Cleburne Railroaders had a 14-0 lead, they would go on to score three runs next year without recording a hit.

The RailCats would scratch across a run in the bottom of the sixth with a Marcos Gonzalez single into center scoring Carlos Rincon. The RailCats would get blown out 17-1 to fall to 28-54 and loss their third game in a row.

Peyton Long would get the loss, and Jalen Miller the win. Tomorrow's game will be a matchup between Ethan Hankins making his second start with Gary, he will be going up against Luke Boyd. The third game of the series is tomorrow at 6:45.

