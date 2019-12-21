Molino, Ouellette Leads Grizz to 3-1 Win
December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wichita, Kansas - Griffen Molino had 2 goals and 1 assist and goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped 33 of 34 shots as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Grizz completed the pre-Christmas road trip 3-1 through the central time zone. Molino scored unassisted 6:21 into the first period. Ty Lewis made it a 2-0 game 1:05 into the second period on a power play goal. Wichita's Stefan Fournier scored his teams only goal 5:09 into the second on a power play goal. Grizz got an insurance goal as Molino scored his 2nd of the game and his team leading 11th of the season 11:36 into the third period.
Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play. They are 7 for 17 on the power play vs Wichita this season in 3 season meetings, all of them won by the Grizzlies, who have outscored the Thunder 18 to 4 in those games.
For Martin Ouellette, he has now won each of his first five starts in a Grizzlies uniform. He went 3-0 on the road trip and has allowed only 6 goals in 5 games after being acquired by the Grizz for future considerations.
Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 6 game homestand. It begins with games on December 27th, 28th and 30th against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets for every game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or at any Smith's Tix locations.
3 stars
1. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 33 of 34 saves.
2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
3. Stefan Fournier (Wichita) - 1 goal, 8 shots on goal.
