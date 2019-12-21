Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators
December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators
VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.
DATE: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (11-12-4-1) face the Atlanta Gladiators (11-14-0-0) for the third meeting in the 11-game regular season series. The Solar Bears own a 1-0-1-0 record against the Gladiators after two previous matches in Orlando earlier this month. The Solar Bears have a 9-6-1-1 record at Infinite Energy Arena over the previous four seasons.
WINDSOR STARTS: Clint Windsor is the projected starter for tonight's game. The goaltender is 1-0-0 against Atlanta this season, after making a career-high 43 saves against the Gladiators in Orlando's 3-1 win on Dec. 6. He is 3-0-0 in the month of December with a 2.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943.
LANGAN ROUNDING INTO FORM: Forward Tristin Langan is enjoying his best month of the season, producing at a point-per-game pace (4g-5a in nine games) for the Solar Bears. The rookie also leads Orlando with a +5 for the month.
PENALTY KILL REMAINS TOP-NOTCH: With a 7-for-7 performance on the penalty kill last night against South Carolina, the Solar Bears' penalty kill on the road improved to 58-for-64, or a league-leading 90.6%. Orlando faces an Atlanta power-play unit tonight that ranks 10th in the ECHL on home ice, converting on 8-of-42 chances (19.0%).
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Gladiators are in the midst of their worst stretch of play this season, losing four games in a row in regulation, and getting outscored 21-6 over that span.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light; fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts during the game.
