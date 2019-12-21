Americans Loan League-Leading Seventh Player to AHL

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today the team has loaned a league-leading seventh player to the American Hockey League.

Allen forward Brett Pollock has been loaned to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. In 29 games with the Allen Americans this season, he has 27 points. The former second round draft pick of the Dallas Stars, joined Allen this season as a free agent. He played the last two seasons with the Stockton Heat (AHL).

"Players that come to Allen can count on us to help them achieve their goal to make it to the next level," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Pollock (Brett) has earned it"

Including Brett Pollock, the Allen Americans have loaned a league-high seven players to the American Hockey League this season which includes the following players; Matt Register (Iowa), Les Lancaster (Iowa), Josh Atkinson (Iowa), Turner Ottenbreit (Iowa), Gabe Gagne (Ontario) and Jacob Doty (Ontario).

The Allen Americans have the most points in the league this season with 45 (21-5-3-0). Allen faces Rapid City again tonight at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the Allen Americans website. www.allenamericans.com.

