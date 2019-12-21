Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted Utah for the second time in the last five days on Saturday night, falling 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Martin Ouellette was a difference maker for the visitors, stopping 33 shots with only one blemish coming on a power play for the Thunder. The win moves Utah into fourth place, two points ahead of the Thunder.

Stefan Fournier scored the lone goal with Riley Weselowski and Vincent Desharnais each recording an assist.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring at 6:21 in the first period. Mitch Gillam tried to play a pass near his net, but turned it over at the top of the circles to Molino. Gillam tried to race back into the crease, but Molino buried a wrist shot for his first of two on the night.

Ty Lewis scored a power play goal for the Grizzlies just 65 seconds into the second period. Gillam blocked a shot from Joe Wegwerth, but the puck squirted loose and Lewis put it home to make it 2-0. Fournier answered with a power play goal of his own, making it a 2-1 deficit for the Thunder after two periods.

The Grizzlies added one in the third frame on the power play. Tim McGauley fired a through from the blue line that Lewis was able to move to Molino. He beat a diving Gillam to the back post to make it 3-1 at 11:36. Gillam was lifted for the extra attacker with just under two minutes to go, but Ouellette stood strong and hung on for the win.

Fournier has four goals in his last three games. Weselowski has three straight games with an assist.

Wichita remains at home to play one more before the Christmas break, hosting Allen at 4:05 on Sunday afternoon.

