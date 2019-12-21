ECHL Transactions - December 21

December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 21, 2019:

Allen:

Delete Brett Pollock, F loaned to San Diego

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Milan, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jack Nevins, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Braylon Shmyr, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on reserve

Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Wichita:

Add Zachary Borsoi, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.