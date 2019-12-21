ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 21, 2019:
Allen:
Delete Brett Pollock, F loaned to San Diego
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Milan, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jack Nevins, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Braylon Shmyr, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on reserve
Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Wichita:
Add Zachary Borsoi, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve
