Mavs Head to Holiday Break After 5-2 Loss to Tulsa

December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated Saturday night by the Tulsa Oilers by a final score of 5-2. Mavericks rookie forward Bryan Lemos had a multipoint night with a goal and an assist and Terrance Amorosa notched his sixth point in the last four games with an assist. The Mavericks head into the ECHL holiday break with an 11-15-2-0 record and sit in seventh place in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

First Period

-Charlie Sampair gave the Oilers the lead 3:40 into the game. Cory Ward and J.J. Piccinich assisted on the goal.

-Mike McKee made it a two-goal game at 5:56 of the first. Sampair and Ward assisted on the goal.

-The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 13-9 in the period.

Second Period

-KC grabbed their first goal of the game on a goal by Mitch Hults (6) at 7:11 of the second period. Bryan Lemos and Jack Walker assisted on the goal.

-Tulsa re-extended their lead 29 seconds later on a breakaway goal by Adam Pleskach. Mike McKee was given an assist on the goal.

-Robby Jackson made it a 4-1 game with 5:25 left in the second period. Danny Moynihan assisted on the goal.

Third Period

-The Mavericks made it a two-goal game 4:12 into the third period on a power play goal by Lemos (6). Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn assisted on the goal.

-Tulsa grabbed their fifth goal of the game on Sampair's second goal of the game. Moynihan and Miles Liberati assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-Amorosa now has one goal and five assists in his last three games.

-Bryan Lemos recorded his fourth multipoint performance of the season with a goal and an assist.

-Mavs goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 31 of 36 shots.

-The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks now head to the ECHL holiday break and won't play again until December 27 at the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Mavericks' next home game will be New Year's Eve against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. The New Year's Eve game is a First Watch Family Four-Pack night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.