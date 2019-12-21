Preview: Florida Eyes Split with Swamp Rabbits on Saturday

December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades forward Blake Winiecki enters the ice

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades forward Blake Winiecki enters the ice(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (16-8-2-2, 36 pts.) conclude a stretch of four consecutive three-game weeks when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-13-0-1, 29 pts.) in the finale of a two-game set on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 29: Everblades vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Promotion: Star Wars Night

Last time out

Everblades captain John McCarron notched three assists to surpass 200 points in his career with the franchise, but Greenville scored four of the final five goals in the game in a 5-3 victory on Friday at Hertz Arena. Florida opened the scoring just nine seconds into the game on Hugo Roy's fifth goal of the season, and Mike Neville netted his first goal of the year to give the 'Blades the lead after the first. But Greenville scored twice in the second and third to earn the win. RECAP | BOX SCORE

Series At A Glance

Saturday is the second of Florida's six matchups against the Swamp Rabbits at Hertz Arena, and the two teams will play 11 times in total this year. Greenville had a 16-game losing streak in the series before winning on Friday. Prior to Friday, the Swamp Rabbits last beat the 'Blades on Feb. 2, 2018, a 4-3 shootout win. Greenville's last regulation win against Florida was a 5-2 triumph on March 10, 2017. Despite the loss, Florida still owns a 54-32-15 all-time record against Greenville through the first 101 meetings.

Players to Watch

John McCarron (FLA) - The 'Blades captain moved into sole possession of fifth place in franchise history for career assists with his three-assist game on Friday. He now has 200 points and 115 helpers in his Everblades career in 201 career games with the team. McCarron leads Florida with 18 assists this season and is tied for the team lead with 24 points.

Michael Pelech (GVL) - Greenville's captain posted a pair of critical points on Friday, assisting on the Swamp Rabbits' second goal to tie the game and scoring the eventual game-winning goal on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. Pelech finished fifth in the league in assists last season with 47 in 72 games. The 11th year pro has 506 career points (159g-347a) in 669 career ECHL games.

Power Play Picking Up Steam

After going 11 games without a power-play goal at home, the Everblades have now notched power-play strikes in consecutive home games for the first time this season. The 'Blades scored on their third home power-play chance on Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals but then went 44 home power-play opportunities without a goal before scoring on Wednesday against Atlanta. The 'Blades are 2-for-8 on the power play over the last two home games.

Opening Statement

Florida scored once in the first period of its first 10 home games, but it has flipped the script over its last four home games. The 'Blades tabbed multiple goals in the opening period of a home game for the first time this season on Dec. 13 against Kansas City and did it again on Friday night against Greenville. The 'Blades have gone scoreless in the first period just once in their last four home games and have five first-period goals in that stretch.

Sluggish Starts

The Swamp Rabbits' first-period woes continued in the series opener on Friday. Greenville yielded two goals in the opening frame and has now surrendered a league-high 39 goals in the first period this season. The Swamp Rabbits' -11-goal differential in the first period is tied for the worst first-period goal differential in the ECHL.

Next Up

The Everblades continue their seven-game homestand with a two-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen next Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades forward Blake Winiecki enters the ice

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.