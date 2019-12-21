Steelheads Win Fifth-Straight, Enter Break with 4-1 Win in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Idaho Steelheads (17-9-5) scored two shorthanded goals and finished the pre-holiday schedule on a high note, taking down the Norfolk Admirals (9-18-3) in a 4-1 win on Saturday night from Norfolk Scope. The Steelheads are on a five-game win streak, their longest of the season.

A scoreless first period led to a quick flurry of offense in the second frame led by the Steelheads. At 2:05, forward Marc-Olivier Roy converted from the slot on an unintended pass in his direction to push the road side ahead, 1-0. The Admirals answered to even the score, 1-1, thanks to a deflection by forward Charlie O'Connor at 3:25 coming from a blue line shot. Swiftly afterward at 5:07, Roy netted his second goal of the night on a shorthanded tally opened up by forward Max Coatta in front of the net for the eventual deciding goal, 2-1.

Steelheads forward Anthony Nellis started his scoring barrage at 12:07 for the team's second-straight shorthanded goal this time on a rush up the left wing flipped in from the circle, doubling the lead to 3-1. The pair of shorthanded goals marks the first time since Mar. 17, 2019 that the team put in two goals while on the penalty kill. Nellis added his second goal of the game at 4:02 of the third period on an attempted pass that was kicked in the net by an Admirals defenseman, sending the game to its eventual final score, 4-1. The Steelheads have points in all six road meetings against the Admirals at a 5-0-1 record since 2016-17.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (12-4-4) turned aside 29 of 30 shots in the win, while Admirals goaltender Brandon Halverson (5-10-3) stopped 26 of 30 shots in the loss.

