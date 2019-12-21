Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, December 21, 2019

December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #12

Referee: Jacob Rekucki (#20) Linesmen: Killian McNamara (#90) & Trent Williams (#48)

Tonight's Promotion: Teddy Bear Toss Game, presented by Communiity First Credit Union

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays in the Annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Community First Credit Union. Jacksonville is coming off a sound 6-1 victory over Atlanta Gladiators on Friday. Meanwhile the Stingrays earned a 6-4 victory over Orlando last night to earn their 20th victory of the season. The Stingrays are unbeaten in regulation in their last 12 games (9-0-3-0).

Series History: Tonight's marks the second of eight meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina leads the season series 1-0-0 while the Icemen lead the All-Time series 11-9-0-1. The two teams met this past Sunday in North Charleston with the Stingrays edging the Icemen 2-1. The two teams combined for 118 penalty minutes in the contest.

About the Icemen: Wacey Rabbit wasted little time getting the on scoresheet in his return to Jacksonville when he scored his first goal of the season in Friday's game....While the Icemen offense paced the team to a 6-1 victory, Michael McNiven orchestrated a sound outing making 35 saves. McNiven leads the ECHL with a 0.939 save percentage.....Jacksonville is 9-3-0 when scoring first. .

About the Stingrays: Dan DeSalvo recorded a hat trick against Orlando on Friday. The former Icemen forward has 12 points (8g, 4a) in his last eight games....South Carolina ranks second on the penalty kill at a stingy 88.9-percent...Goaltender Parker Milner leads the league with a 1.79 goals-against-average.

