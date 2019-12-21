Cyclones Power Play Propels Them to Overtime Win

December 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Ft. Wayne, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-6-4-0) took down the Ft. Wayne Komets, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards John Wiitala and Ben Johnson scored the goals in overtime, while defenseman Kurt Gosselin scored the winner in overtime for the 'Clones.

The Cyclones drew first blood 4:36 into the opening period when Wiitala snapped in a shot from the left circle in past Ft. Wayne goaltender Patrick Munson to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0. The Komets responded a little more than four minutes later when forward Brett McKenzie lit the lamp to tie the game, 1-1, after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Cyclones power play got in the mix for the fourth time in the last two games when forward Brady Vail sent a pass to Johnson on the back side while on a two-man advantage, and he slipped a shot past Munson to put the 'Clones back on top, 2-1, 3:57 into the frame.

The 2-1 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third the Komets turned up the offensive pressure, outshooting the Cyclones, 15-7, in the frame. With about six and a half minutes left, Ft. Wayne received the game-tying goal from AJ Jenks to pull back even, 2-2.

The 2-2 score held up throughout the remainder of regulation, and in overtime the Cyclones and Komets traded chances throughout the first five minutes. With 2:11 remaining, Jenks was sent to the penalty box, and at the 5:33 mark the Cyclones came out on top when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass to Gosselin in the right circle, and he snapped in the winner to propel the 'Clones to a 3-2 overtime win.

Cincinnati won the shot battle, 32-27, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in the win. The Cyclones are back home on Friday night following the holiday break when they welcome in the Kansas City Mavericks. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.