MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 Watch Party this Friday
November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Monday that an updated kickoff time has been confirmed for the third match in the Round One, Best-of-3 Series as Vancouver Whitecaps FC visits Los Angeles FC on Friday, November 8. Kickoff from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and available to listen at CKNW.com and whitecapsfc.com. Whitecaps FC 2024 playoffs are presented by BMO, PlayNow Sports, and TELUS.
In addition, the club will be hosting a free playoff watch party, presented by BCLC & PlayNow Sports, at Good Co. Granville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. PT. Season ticket members will receive the first opportunity for tickets, with remaining tickets available to the public. Additional information will be sent out to season ticket members and the general public on Tuesday.
Whitecaps FC forced a third game in the series with an emphatic 3-0 victory in front of a rapturous crowd at BC Place on Sunday night. The 'Caps will now head to California to close out the series in what will be their seventh visit to BMO Stadium in the last two seasons. The winner of Friday's clash will face Seattle Sounders FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal following the league's international break on either November 23 or 24.
