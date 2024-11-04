Brooks Lennon Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that defender Brooks Lennon had successful surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder. His rehabilitation process will determine his recovery timeline, however Lennon will be out for approximately the next four-to-six months.
Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, Nov. 9 against Inter Miami CF for a winner-take-all Game 3 in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs (8 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Star 94, La Mejor).
