Eight CF Montréal Players Called up by Canada

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Eight CF Montréal players, Alessandro Biello, Raheem Edwards, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Samuel Piette, Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Joel Waterman, have been selected by the Canadian national team for the November international break.

The eight Montreal players will take part in a pre-camp in Fort Lauderdale. Canada will then travel to Suriname for the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals on November 15 at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion. The second leg of the quarter-finals will take place at BMO Field in Toronto on November 19.

Canada Soccer will announce its official squad list for the quarter-finals on Friday.

This is Biello's very first invitation to the senior national team. The 18-year-old midfielder wore the captain's armband for the U20 national team at the Concacaf U20 Championship last July.

Edwards makes a return to the national team. The 29-year-old defender was last called up on November 11, 2022, when he played 59 minutes in a friendly against Bahrain.

On his last call-up in January 2021, Marshall-Rutty broke the record for the youngest player called up to the national team. The Brampton, Ontario native also represented Canada at U15 level in 2019.

Saliba made his senior national team debut during the September international window. In his last call-up, the 20-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Panama on October 15.

Sirois received his third consecutive invitation to the national team. The 23-year-old goalkeeper was also called up by Canada for the Concacaf Nations League match against Trinidad and Tobago last March.

This is Vilsaint's first invitation to the national team since being named on Canada's provisional roster for the 2021 Gold Cup.

In his last call-up, Waterman came on as a late substitute in Canada's win over the Panamanians. The defender also played 20 minutes in a 2-0 win over the USA in his first call-up after being named to Canada's squad for the 2024 Copa América last June.

