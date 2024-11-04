LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer today announced that LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has been named the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year.

In 33 games played (30 starts) in his first season with the LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, Pec, 23, tallied 16 goals and 14 assists. Notably, Pec's 30 goal contributions during the 2024 campaign ranks tied for the sixth-most in MLS history amongst all players in their first season in the league. Pec's 21 goal contributions at home (11 goals, 10 assists) ranked second amongst all players in MLS this season (Lionel Messi: 24 goals, 13 assists). Pec finished the season ranked second amongst all players in MLS in shots on target (58), third in the league in shots taken (126) and tied for eighth overall in both goals scored (16) and assists (14).

The Petrópolis, Brazil, native scored a goal in five consecutive matches played from Sept. 18 through Oct. 19 to close out the 2024 MLS Regular Season, and totaled nine goal contributions (5 goals, 4 assists) during that span. Pec, who was named a 2024 MLS All-Star, was one of three players in MLS this season to record at least 16 goals and 14 assists (Lionel Messi: 20 goals, 16 assists; Cucho Hernandez: 19 goals, 14 assists). As of Nov. 4, Pec has totaled 36 goal contributions (19 goals, 17 assists) in 38 matches played (35 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign. Through two matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Pec has recorded one goal and two assists. Pec's award marks the second time in club history that an LA Galaxy player has been named the MLS Newcomer of the Year, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic last winning the award back in 2018.

Pec was one of four LA Galaxy players during the 2024 campaign to record at least 10 goals, which is the first time in MLS history that a single team had four players achieve that feat. Pec, who earned Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors after recording a goal and two assists against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Matchday 34, joined the Galaxy on Jan. 30, 2024 after the club acquired him from Vasco da Gama as a Young Designated Player and signed the forward to a five-year-contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season.

The Newcomer of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results.

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Name Media Vote Player Vote Club Vote Average Vote

Gabriel Pec (LAG) 49.60% 33.95% 29.03% 37.53%

Luis Suárez (MIA) 32.40% 24.69% 25.81% 27.63%

Luca Orellano (CIN) 4.80% 16.67% 16.13% 12.53%

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.