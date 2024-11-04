LAFC Suffers 3-0 Loss to Vancouver in Game 2; Hosts Deciding Game 3 at Bmo Stadium on Friday

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC suffered a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 MLS Cup Playoff Series on Sunday night at BC Place in Vancouver. The Whitecaps scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes and added a third in the second half to earn the victory and force a Game 3, which will be played at BMO Stadium on Friday night at 8 p.m. PT.

Ryan Gauld gave Vancouver the lead in the 10th minute by prodding the ball home from close range after a series of deflections inside the LAFC penalty area. It was 2-0 three minutes later when LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead deflected a Gauld cross into the net for an own goal.

After being limited to just three shots in the first half, LAFC came out of the halftime break on the front foot and immediately began to pressure the Whitecaps goal. Denis Bouanga, who had scored in five of his previous six postseason games, including all three against the Whitecaps, nearly got LAFC on the scoreboard less than a minute into the second half while Mateusz Bogusz and Olivier Giroud each had chances as well, only to be denied by Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Despite LAFC controlling play throughout the second half, Vancouver was able to add to its lead in the 68th minute as a result of an Eddie Segura own goal, giving the Whitecaps a 3-0 victory.

Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series will be played at BMO Stadium on Friday, November 8. That game, which will be shown live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, will kick off at 8 p.m. PT.

NEWS & NOTES

This was LAFC's first-ever loss in a Round One Best-of-3 Series, having swept last year's series against the Whitecaps and winning Game 1 last weekend.

Prior to tonight's loss, LAFC had not lost an MLS Cup Playoff game against a Western Conference opponent since the First Round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs against Seattle. Since that loss, LAFC had won seven straight postseason games against Western Conference foes, defeating the LA Galaxy and Austin FC en route to winning MLS Cup in 2022 and then beating Vancouver twice last season as well as Seattle and Houston en route to a second straight appearance in MLS Cup.

LAFC is now 3-1-1 against the Whitecaps this season, including a 2-0-1 mark at BMO Stadium.

LAFC played its 48th game of the year in all competitions tonight and is 30-10-8 in those contests. If LAFC advances past the Whitecaps, it will be assured of playing 50 or more games for the second straight year.

LAFC, who could potentially play at home the rest of the postseason, is 11-8-3 on the road this year compared to 19-2-5 at home.

Tonight's loss snaps LAFC's seven-game winning streak in all competitions dating back to the U.S. Open Cup Final win over Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC was shut out in a postseason game for the first time in club history. It had scored at least once in each of its first 13 playoff games before tonight.

The attacking trio of Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud combined for nine of LAFC's 17 shots on the night, eight of which came in the second half.

Defender Jesús Murillo played the final 14 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance since being injured in the Leagues Cup Final against Columbus on August 25.

David Martínez made his MLS Cup Playoff debut in the game, coming on as a second-half substitute.

