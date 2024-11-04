Five Points: Relentless

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a big win against FC Cincinnati in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Goals from, Alonso Martínez, Thiago Martins, and Santiago Rodríguez gave City a 3-1 win.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Captain Fantastic

Thiago Martins is typically known for making plays in his own half, but on Saturday night the captain notched his first goal for New York City FC.

The defender found himself free at the back post to head home City's second goal of the night and give them a commanding scoreline going into the break. Martins left everything out on the field on Saturday, and wouldn't let a bit of discomfort unsettle him.

"This guy has been a warrior for this football Club," Nick Cushing said after the game.

"Thiago Martins isn't coming out of that game on 90 minutes because he just can't. He stands on the side and argues with the fourth official. The rules are, the rules - he has to be out two minutes. I don't think he read the rules because he was nearly running on - I had to hold him back."

The Brazilian's fantastic performance set the tone for City on the night and helped them secure a memorable victory to force a Game 3.

Until The End

City never stopped trying to score more goals in the second half.

Several good chances preceded Santiago Rodríguez's penalty, but it was the forward's willingness to make a lung-bursting run deep into stoppage time that was most impressive. His endeavor was rewarded with a penalty after a tired challenge from Chidozie Awaziem brought Rodríguez tumbling to the ground.

His cheeky chip sent City 3-1 up and confirmed a vital victory in Game 2, but it wasn't earned without hard work and persistence.

Freese Frame

Matt Freese came up huge when his team needed him, and never more so than in the second half with the game delicately poised at 2-1.

Teenage Hadebe found himself a few yards out with a chance to shoot, but Freese's reaction save denied him an equalizer and kept City on top. Those moments define games and reinforce why it is integral to have a reliable pair of hands between the posts.

"Goalkeeper of the Year," Nick Cushing said after the game. "I think it's crazy that he's not in the three."

Freese has set an impeccably high standard for City in 2024, and it's why his teammates appreciate him so much.

Memories

Nick Cushing heaped praise on City's fans in the build-up to Saturday's game, and you delivered another epic installment of playoff soccer in Queens.

Whether it was the Beastie Boys-inspired Tifo or the boisterous chanting that started long before kickoff, City were backed by tremendous support on Saturday.

That helped them in their trickiest moments, with the harmony between the field and the stands playing an important part in helping them across the line. The hope now will be that City can engineer another home game in the playoffs by beating Cincinnati next week and creating more magic moments at home.

Relentless

Cincinnati came to New York knowing they could finish the series with the right result.

Pat Noonan's side had nothing to lose when they arrived in Queens, and that was clear from their willingness to take risks and attack. That forced City to be at their best against Cincinnati, with the Boys in Blue winning out on expected goals 3.4 to Cincy's 1.9.

Cushing praised his players' hard work and industry on Saturday. Whether it was Alonso Martínez at the top of the field, or Justin Haak in defense, to a man, City's players ran their hearts out in pursuit of a victory.

If City can reproduce that same intensity on the road next week in Ohio they will go a long way to picking up a victory and advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.