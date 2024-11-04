Inter Miami CF to Face Orlando City SC in Preseason Match at Raymond James Stadium on February 14

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Ahead of the Club's much-anticipated 2025 season, Inter Miami CF has unveiled its first announced preseason match for the follow up to its 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. The Club is set to take on rival Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive presale window to purchase tickets! The presale will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. A promo code will be provided at a later date. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. General on-sale will start on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

"While our most important objective is always our ongoing pursuit of bringing titles to South Florida, we're excited to have set one of our preseason matches for 2025. Planning ahead will help us prepare for a highly anticipated follow up to everything we've accomplished, and everything we're still fighting for in 2024. We're looking forward to a thrilling atmosphere in our first visit to Tampa since our inaugural year in 2020," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

While maintaining its focus on closing the record-breaking, Supporters' Shield-winning 2024 season on a high, the Club has already arranged its first preseason match in preparation for one of the most exciting years in North American fútbol history; the campaign will feature the Club's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

This will be Inter Miami's first visit to Tampa since the Club's inaugural year in 2020, when the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 0-1 at Al Lang Stadium on Feb. 23, 2020. The match will also be the 15th match between the Florida foes to date, with the series even with five wins for each side and four draws since their first matchup in 2020. Inter Miami is undefeated in the last three encounters between the sides, outscoring Orlando 9-2 in those clashes.

