LAFC Announces Time Change for Game 3 in MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Bmo Stadium
November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the kickoff time for Game 3 in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday, November 8, at BMO Stadium has been changed to 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).
LAFC defeated Vancouver 2-1 in Game 1 on Oct. 27 before falling 3-0 in Game 2 on Nov. 3 in Vancouver. This season, the Black & Gold are 19-2-5 in all competitions at home, including a 2-0-1 record against the Whitecaps at BMO Stadium.
Tickets for the win-or-go-home Game 3 are on sale now at LAFC.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2024
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 Watch Party this Friday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Game 3 in MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers
- Brooks Lennon Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Face Orlando City SC in Preseason Match at Raymond James Stadium on February 14 - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF to Face Orlando City SC in Preseason Match at Raymond James Stadium on February 14 - Inter Miami CF
- Five Points: Relentless - New York City FC
- Eight CF Montréal Players Called up by Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Suffers 3-0 Loss to Vancouver in Game 2; Hosts Deciding Game 3 at Bmo Stadium on Friday - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps force Game 3 on Friday in Los Angeles - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Season Ends with Penalty Shootout Loss to Seattle in Game 2 of the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Semifinals Following Shootout Victory on the Road in Houston - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Game 3 in MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Suffers 3-0 Loss to Vancouver in Game 2; Hosts Deciding Game 3 at Bmo Stadium on Friday
- LAFC Travels to Face Vancouver in Game 2 of Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Sunday, November 3, at BC Place
- LAFC Opens Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 2-1 Win over Vancouver
- LAFC Hosts Vancouver in Game 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, October 27, at BMO Stadium