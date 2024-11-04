LAFC Announces Time Change for Game 3 in MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Bmo Stadium

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the kickoff time for Game 3 in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday, November 8, at BMO Stadium has been changed to 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

LAFC defeated Vancouver 2-1 in Game 1 on Oct. 27 before falling 3-0 in Game 2 on Nov. 3 in Vancouver. This season, the Black & Gold are 19-2-5 in all competitions at home, including a 2-0-1 record against the Whitecaps at BMO Stadium.

Tickets for the win-or-go-home Game 3 are on sale now at LAFC.com/tickets.

