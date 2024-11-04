LA Galaxy Weekly

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES (Monday, Nov. 4, 2024) - After advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals following a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in Game 2 of the Best-of-3 Series on Nov. 1, the LA Galaxy continue training at Dignity Health Sports Park during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Galaxy will next play host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Semifinals on a date still to be determine d.

Round 1 Best-of-3 Series Recap

In two matches played against the Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series to begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-0-0 record (9 GF, 1 GA). LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park in Game 1 on Oct. 26, while the Galaxy defeated Colorado 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Game 2 on Nov. 1. Riqui Puig, who recorded four goals and an assist in the two playoff matches against Colorado, is one of two players in MLS Cup Playoffs history (Kevin Molina; 11/22/20 MIN vs. COL - 12/03/20 MIN at KC) to record a brace in consecutive games to begin the postseason. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA).

Gabriel Pec Named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year

On Nov. 4, Major League Soccer announced that LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec was named the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year. In 33 games played (30 starts) in his first season with the LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, Pec, 23, tallied 16 goals and 14 assists. Notably, Pec's 30 goal contributions during the 2024 campaign ranks tied for the sixth-most in MLS history amongst all players in their first season in the league. The Petrópolis, Brazil, native has totaled 36 goal contributions (19 goals, 17 assists) in 38 matches played (35 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

In 79 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 48-20-12 (139 GF; 89 GA). In 44 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 35-7-2 record. Notably, LA has won 10 consecutive playoff matches at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Nov. 11, 2012.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 14-0-4 (49 GF; 25 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won 12 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 36-16 during that span. Puig has recorded a goal or an assist in 13 consecutive games played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park as the home team dating back to March 30, totaling 21 goal contributions (10 goals, 11 assists) during that span. In 18 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports during the 2024 campaign, Pec has totaled 23 goal contributions (11 goals, 12 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has totaled 14 goal contributions (11 goals, 3 assists) in 13 matches played across all competitions at the venue this season.

