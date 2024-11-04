Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Semifinals Following Shootout Victory on the Road in Houston

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Sounders FC defeated Houston Dynamo FC via penalty kicks 7-6 on Sunday evening at Shell Energy Stadium in the second match of the Round One, best-of-three series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Combined with Seattle's shootout victory in the opening match of Round One at home on October 28, tonight's result sees the Rave Green close out the first round and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive year and fourth time since 2019.

Seattle will face the winner of the Vancouver-LAFC Round One series, with the second game currently underway at time of writing (LAFC won the first match). Date, time and location for the Western Conference Semifinals match will be announced following the completion of Round One.

MATCH NOTES

- Today's contest continued Seattle's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the 15th postseason run for Seattle during the club's 16-year MLS history. Sounders FC advances to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive year and fourth time since 2019 and will face the winner of the LAFC-Vancouver Round One series.

- Monday's contest was the fourth match between Seattle and Houston in 2024. In addition to Seattle's shootout win in the first match of Round One, Sounders FC defeated Dynamo FC 1-0 on September 28 at Lumen Field and drew 2-2 in Houston on July 19.

- The Round One matchup marked the first postseason series between Seattle and Houston since 2017. That season the two clubs met in the Western Conference Championship, with Sounders FC advancing to MLS Cup. The clubs also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2009 - Seattle's inaugural MLS season - with Houston advancing over two legs.

- Tonight's match concluded in Sounders FC's sixth penalty shootout in MLS Cup Playoffs history. Sounders FC won against Toronto to claim the 2016 MLS Cup, while falling in three other shootouts (2015 vs. FC Dallas, 2018 vs. Portland and 2021 vs. Real Salt Lake) before defeating Houston via shootout in two consecutive Round One matches in 2024.

- Head Coach Brian Schmetzer's starting XI featured a few changes from the first match of Round One against Houston. With Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák out due to injury, Raúl Ruidíaz started up top and Cristian Roldan occupied the number-10 position. Obed Vargas returned from suspension and slotted next to João Paulo in central midfield, where Roldan played in the first match.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1(7) - Houston Dynamo FC 1(6)

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 18,859

Weather: 80 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Nouhou, Danny Leyva) 87'

HOU - Own Goal (Cristian Roldan) 90'+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Franco Escobar (caution) 63'

HOU - Hector Herrera (caution) 65'

HOU - Hector Herrera (ejection) 66'

HOU - Artur (caution) 79'

HOU - Griffin Dorsey (caution) 85'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 85'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SEA - Cristian Roldan (scored)

HOU - Ezequiel Ponce (scored)

SEA - Jackson Ragen (scored)

HOU - Griffin Dorsey (scored)

SEA - Alex Roldan (scored)

HOU - Sebastian Kowalczyk (scored)

SEA - Danny Leyva (scored)

HOU - Daniel Steres (scored)

SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz (scored)

HOU - Brooklyn Raines (scored)

SEA - Georgi Minoungou (scored)

HOU - Tate Schmitt (missed)

SEA - Obed Vargas (scored)

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo (Danny Leyva 63'), Obed Vargas, Pedro de la Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting 90'+1'), Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 72'); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Jonathan Bell, Josh Atencio, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 8

Saves: 6

Houston Dynamo FC - Steve Clark; Franco Escobar (Sebastian Ferreira 90'), Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos; Artur (Tate Schmitt 90'), Amine Bassi (Daniel Steres 83'), Hector Herrera, Ibrahim Aliyu (Brooklyn Raines 76'), Sebastian Kowalczyk; Ezequiel Ponce

Substitutes not used: Andrew Tarbell, Ethan Bartlow, McKinze Gaines, Latif Blessing, Junior Moreno

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 0

