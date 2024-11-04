Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers
November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo has been called up to the Peruvian Men's National Team for two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches during the FIFA international period in November, the Peruvian Football Federation announced today.
Araujo and Peru first host Felipe Mora and Chile on Nov. 15 at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. It then travels to face Argentina on Nov. 19 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, "La Bombonera," in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Araujo, 30, has made 38 appearances for La Bicolor since making his senior national team debut in November 2014. Notably, Araujo has started each of Peru's previous four CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches, recently scoring his first-ever goal for the senior team with an 88th minute game-winning header in a 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Oct. 11. The Lima, Peru, native finished his 2024 Timbers campaign with 22 regular season appearances (17 starts), contributing four assists.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Peru vs. Chile
(CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Nov. 15
5:30 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Argentina
(CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Nov. 19
4 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera) - Buenos Aires, Argentina
