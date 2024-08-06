MLB Home Run Derby X Teams and Matchups Revealed

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The teams and matchups have been revealed for Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X event at Parkview Field on Saturday night (Aug. 10, 7pm).

The 3-on-3 co-ed competition features four teams comprised of one former MLB All-Star, one softball / women's baseball star, and one local college standout. With non-stop action, there'll be two semi-finals and one final.

The athletes will wear jerseys and hats representing the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres), as well as the team's alternate identities as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish, part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión series that embraces the local Hispanic community), the Hoosier State Tenderloins (celebrating the unofficial state sandwich that originated in Northeast Indiana), and the Fort Wayne Daisies (honoring the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team that played from 1945-54).

Team 1: Manzanas Luchadoras

Carlos Gómez, Paige Halstead, and Jack Ferguson (Indiana Tech)

Pitcher: Mack Jenkins

Team 2: Hoosier State Tenderloins

Nick Swisher, Alex Hugo, and Justin Osterhouse (Purdue Fort Wayne)

Pitcher: Justin Kunz

Team 3: Fort Wayne Daisies

Dexter Fowler, Jocelyn Alo, and Sam Gladd (Taylor University)

Pitcher: Jay Stott

Team 4: Fort Wayne TinCaps

Jake Arrieta, Ashton Lansdell, and Sam Pesa (University of Saint Francis)

Pitcher: Corey Lee

The first semi-final will match the Manzanas Luchadoras team against the Hoosier State Tenderloins squad. Then the second semi-final will have the Fort Wayne Daisies versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Click here for a detailed preview on MLB.com.

Tickets for MLB's Home Run Derby X at Parkview Field start at just $12. The event, which will be capped off by fireworks, is expected to sell out, as more than 6,300 tickets have already been sold.

Fort Wayne is the first stop on this year's national Home Run Derby X schedule before visits to Triple-A markets in Albuquerque, Nashville, and Durham.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.