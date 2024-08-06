Dragons and Captains Suspended by Rain on Tuesday

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The game between the Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains was suspended due to rain on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game was stopped at the end of four innings with Lake County leading the Dragons 3-0. After a delay of one hour, nine minutes, the game was suspended. It will resume in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The suspended game is a nine-inning game and will be followed by a seven-inning game.

All tickets for Wednesday, August 7 are good for both games.

Fans with tickets to the game of Tuesday, August 6 should exchange their ticket for another game later this season.

The Dragons are now tied with West Michigan for the lead in the second half playoff race. Both teams are 21-15 in the second half.

