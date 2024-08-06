Bandits Shut out Rattlers in Series Opener

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed their seventh shutout win of the season on Tuesday, blanking the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 in game one of a six-game set at Modern Woodmen Park.

Starter Ryan Ramsey led the way in the shutout effort, allowing just four baserunners and matching a season-high with six strikeouts in 5.0 frames of work. The lefthander has allowed just one earned run over his last 19.2 innings as a starter.

Quad Cities' bats handed the southpaw an early advantage, with Carson Roccaforte providing a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI-single in the first, before Trevor Werner hit a two-run homer- his ninth home run of the season and his second in as many games- to put the Bandits ahead 3-0 after three.

While Rattlers' starter Patricio Aquino rebounded with a clean fourth, the right-hander was pulled from the game with two outs in the fifth after allowing a two-out double to Jac Caglianone, the 2024 first-rounder's first as a River Bandit.

Tyler Wehrle worked out of the jam and closed out the game for Wisconsin with 3.1 innings of relief, but allowed a two-run single to Omar Hernandez in the eighth, putting the Bandits ahead 5-0.

The five-run advantage was more than enough for Quad Cities' bullpen, as Oscar Rayo, Chazz Martinez, and Natanael Garabitos combined for the final 4.0-scoreless innings. The trio totaled five strikeouts and worked out of a pair of bases loaded jams.

Ramsey's (3-3) win marked his third of the season and his second in a starting capacity, while Aquino (3-4) was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. Rayo (3) and Martinez (5) each earned holds for their scoreless efforts.

Quad Cities continues its series against the Timber Rattlers on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park and sends Henry Williams (3-4, 4.43) to the mound against Wisconsin's Mark Manfredi (5-2, 4.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

