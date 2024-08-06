'Caps Ground Sky Carp, 7-1

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored five runs in the fourth inning as part of a 7-1 win over the Beloit Sky Carp in front of 6,150 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan starting pitcher Joe Adametz enjoyed a strong start, allowing just one run through five innings while tallying five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Max Anderson and Patrick Lee combined for five RBIs in the winning effort, which placed the Caps in a first-place tie with Dayton in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

The 'Caps took the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Seth Stephenson scored on an RBI groundout by Anderson, jumping in front 1-0. The Whitecaps then exploded for five runs in the following frame as a Jim Jarvis RBI single and a fielding error by Sky Carp shortstop Jay Beshears scored three runs before Anderson lined a two-run single into right field - expanding the 'Caps advantage to 6-0. The Sky Carp finally broke through in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Colby Shade, trimming the lead to 6-1. West Michigan responded quickly, as Patrick Lee blasted a solo homer to left field, increasing the lead to 7-1. Beloit tallied a pair of base hits in the final three innings, but it wasn't enough, as Whitecaps relievers Matt Merrill and Chris Mauloni tossed four scoreless frames with three strikeouts to complete the 7-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 21-15 in the second half and 52-50 overall, while the Sky Carp fall to 17-20 in the second half and 47-53 overall. Adametz (1-2) secures his first win with the Whitecaps and has allowed just one run in his last ten frames, while Beloit starter Karson Milbrandt (1-5) suffers his fifth loss, giving up six runs (three earned) through 3.2 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Stephenson has reached base in his last seven at-bats and collected a pair of stolen bases, including his Midwest League-leading 50th of the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Joseph Montalvo is scheduled to take the mound for West Michigan for his 'Caps debut against Beloit's Noble Meyer. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

