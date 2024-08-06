Judkins Excels on his Birthday, But Nuts Fall to Loons

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - On his 27th birthday, Grant Judkins struck out seven batters in four hitless innings of relief, but the Great Lakes Loons (20-17, 53-49) edged the Lansing Lugnuts (17-20, 49-53), 3-2, on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

The game began unusually. With the bases loaded and two out in the top of the first inning, Loons starter Payton Martin was called for a run-scoring balk in the top of the first inning and was ejected for arguing the call with bases umpire Isabella Robb.

The Loons' bullpen, forced into action for the next 25 outs, held the Lugnuts to just one more run, plated in the fourth inning via throwing error by catcher Nelson Quiroz on a Casey Yamauchi stolen base.

Meanwhile, the Loons scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third off Lansing starter Jake Garland before the Lugnuts' bullpen took over: Yehizon Sanchez fired 1 2/3 innings, then handed the ball to Judkins, who was exceptional: 58 pitches, 37 strikes, to fire four hitless, scoreless frames, with only one baserunner - an HBP.

The Nuts put together one last threat in the ninth against Carson Hobbs via consecutive singles from Cole Conn and Yamauchi opening the inning. But Hobbs induced a double-play ball from Danny Bautista, Jr. and a comebacker from Ryan Lasko to end the game.

The Nuts next send right-hander Mitch Myers to the mound on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., countering Loons right-hander Patrick Copen.

The Lugnuts play at the Loons through Sunday, returning home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.