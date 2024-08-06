Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 l Game # 37 (103)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (20-15, 61-40) at Dayton Dragons (21-15, 55-47)

RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.62) vs. LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.53)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Lake County 7, Dayton 5 (at Dayton: Dayton 2, Lake County 1).

Streaks : The Dragons are 21-12 (.636) over their last 33 games. They are 42-28 (.600) over their last 70 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Sunday : Lansing 5, Dayton 3. The Lugnuts won the last two games of the set by identical scores to earn a split of the series. Lansing built a 5-0 lead over the first two innings. Ethan O'Donnell hit a ninth inning home run to pull the Dragons within two and they got to the tying run to the plate with two outs but could not get the big hit. The Dayton bullpen combo of Arij Fransen, Brock Bell, and John Murphy combined to pitch six no-hit innings.

Last Series (July 30-August 4 at Lansing) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .303 batting average (66 for 218); 6.7 runs/game (40 R, 6 G); 8 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 5.26 ERA (53 IP, 31 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons led the Midwest League for the week of July 30-August 4 in team batting (.303), runs (40), and OPS (.865). They were second in home runs with eight. They went 19 for 47 (.404) with runners in scoring position.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 35-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4. He played in four games, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Cam Collier over his last eight games: 14 for 30 (.467), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 2B.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has been named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Ethan O'Donnell has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .382 (13 for 34), 1 HR, 2 2B, 2 3B.

Carter Graham over his last seven games: 9 for 25 (.360), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B.

Leo Balcazar over his last 11 games: 14 for 45 (.311), 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 12 games has 4 HR, 13 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 10 games: 10 for 33 (.303), 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 BB.

John Murphy over his last 18 games w/Dayton: 24.1 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 28 SO, 0.37 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first nine outings since being called up from Daytona: 16.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 18 SO, 1.65 ERA, 2 Sv.

Jose Franco over his last five starts: 18.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1.45 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 7 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Dylan DeLucia (0-0, 2,25) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (6-4, 3.76)

Thursday, August 8 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (3-3, 2.61) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.60)

Friday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Alonzo Richardson (no record) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.94)

Saturday, August 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (4-1, 3.66) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.25)

Sunday, August 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Carter Spivey at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.93)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

