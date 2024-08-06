Sky Carp Drop Series Opener to Whitecaps
August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a five-run fourth inning in a 7-1 loss to the Whitecaps Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series.
The Carp were trailing 1-0 when the game-changing rally included three walks, a balk, two hits, a hit batter, two errors and three stolen bases.
The remainder of the game was relatively quiet, with the Sky Carp plating its only run in the fifth inning on a single from Colby Shade that plated Brock Vradenburg.
Karson Milbrandt (1-5) took the loss after allowing six runs (three earned) in 3 2-3 innings. Yeuris Jimenez, Alex Williams and Edgar Sanchez combined to throw four 4 1-3 innings and only allowed one run.
UP NEXT:
The Sky Carp will face the Whitecaps again on Wednesday night at 5:36 Central Time.
The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13. Promotions this week include Fairbanks Fairies Night on Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Salas' Shot Spoils Series Opener for South Bend - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Plate Four in the Eighth, Rally Past Kernels - Peoria Chiefs
- Clutch Salas Homer Leads to Road Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Drop Series Opener to Whitecaps - Beloit Sky Carp
- Salas Shot Spoils Series Opener for South Bend - South Bend Cubs
- Bandits Shut out Rattlers in Series Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- 'Caps Ground Sky Carp, 7-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Judkins Excels on his Birthday, But Nuts Fall to Loons - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peoria Rallies To Take Game One Over Cedar Rapids 7-5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Quad Cities Shuts out Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons and Captains Suspended by Rain on Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Luke Adams Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award for July - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Cardona and Collier Honored for Outstanding Performances - Dayton Dragons
- MLB Home Run Derby X Teams and Matchups Revealed - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 15th Season Special Edition Jersey & Hat Unveiled - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.