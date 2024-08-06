Sky Carp Drop Series Opener to Whitecaps

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a five-run fourth inning in a 7-1 loss to the Whitecaps Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series.

The Carp were trailing 1-0 when the game-changing rally included three walks, a balk, two hits, a hit batter, two errors and three stolen bases.

The remainder of the game was relatively quiet, with the Sky Carp plating its only run in the fifth inning on a single from Colby Shade that plated Brock Vradenburg.

Karson Milbrandt (1-5) took the loss after allowing six runs (three earned) in 3 2-3 innings. Yeuris Jimenez, Alex Williams and Edgar Sanchez combined to throw four 4 1-3 innings and only allowed one run.

UP NEXT:

The Sky Carp will face the Whitecaps again on Wednesday night at 5:36 Central Time.

The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13. Promotions this week include Fairbanks Fairies Night on Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

