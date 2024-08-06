Dragons Cardona and Collier Honored for Outstanding Performances
August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona and Dragons third baseman Cam Collier have been honored for outstanding performances.
Cardona has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July.
Collier has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 28-August 4.
Cardona made four starts in July, going 3-0 with a 1.74 earned run average. He held Midwest League hitters to a combined batting average of .106 (7 for 66). In 20.2 innings, he allowed just seven hits and four runs with five walks and 20 strikeouts.
Cardona was the Cincinnati Reds 19th round draft pick in 2021 out of Marist College. He is a native of Livingston, New Jersey.
Collier played in four games during the week of July 30-August 4, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs, three doubles, five RBI, and an OPS of 1.768.
Collier, who resides in Hiram, Georgia, was the Cincinnati Reds first round draft pick in 2022. He is currently rated as the Reds third best prospect by MLB Pipeline. Collier was the Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April.
Dragons award winners in 2024:
Dragons Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Week
Player Batter/Pitcher Dates Notes
Rhett Lowder Pitcher 4/22-4/28 1-0, 0.00, 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 SO
Johnathan Harmon Pitcher 6/3-6/9 1-0, 0.00, 7 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO
Ryan Cardona Pitcher 7/1-7/7 1-0, 0.00, 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO
Carlos Jorge Player 7/22-7/28 6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS
Gabriel Aguilera Pitcher 7/22-7/28 0-0, 0.00, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO
Cam Collier Player 7/30-8/4 4 G, .588, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1,768 OPS
Dragons Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month
Player Batter/Pitcher Month Notes
Jared Lyons Pitcher May 3-0, 1.17, 23 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 28 SO
Dragons Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Month
Player Batter/Pitcher Month Notes
Cam Collier Batter April .298, 7 HR, 25 RBI, 20 G.
Sal Stewart Batter May .292, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 25 G.
Jared Lyons Pitcher May 3-0, 1.17, 23 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 28 SO
Ryan Cardona Pitcher July 3-0, 1.74, 20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R.
Dragons Players Selected to Play in All-Star Futures Game
Cam Collier July 13 Hosted by Texas Rangers
