Luke Adams Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award for July

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Minor League Baseball has named Luke Adams as the Midwest League's Player of the Month for July. Adams, the #15 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB Pipeline, led the Midwest League in RBI, walks, on-base percentage and OPS last month.

Adams, a twelfth-round pick of the Brewers in the 2022 draft, drove in seventeen runs and walked 21 times in July while compiling an OBP of .536 and an OPS of 1.124. He also hit five homers and stole eight bases in 21 games during July. Adams leads all levels of full-season Minor League Baseball in OBP for the season at .452. He also leads all MiLB in being hit by pitches. Adams has been hit by pitches a club-record 31 times in 88 games during the 2024 season.

There have been three previous Timber Rattlers to win a Midwest League Player of the Month Award since the beginning of the 2021 season. Korry Howell (May, 2021), Joey Wiemer (September, 2021), and Tristan Peters (May, 2022). Justin Bullock (June, 2021) and Cameron Wagoner (August, 2023) are Timber Rattlers who have been named Pitcher of the Month since 2021.

Wisconsin begins a road trip to Quad Cities this evening. The next home series for Adams and the Timber Rattlers starts on August 13 against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field. Tickets are available at the Ticket Office during regular business hours in person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Online purchase through the team's website is also an option.

