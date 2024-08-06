Clutch Salas Homer Leads to Road Win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ethan Salas hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lead the TinCaps to a 5-2 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

The 18-year-old catcher, who MLB.com ranks as the top prospect for the Padres, was batting with two outs when he pulled a 1-1 breaking ball over the right-field wall for his third home run of the season.

Then in the ninth, shortstop Nik McClaughry added insurance with a two-out, two-run double to left field.

Fort Wayne (13-24, 41-62) had trailed 2-0 after South Bend (13-24, 40-62) catcher Ethan Hearn hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

But those were the only runs for the Cubs as Jagger Haynes (No. 12 Padres prospect) turned in his second consecutive quality start, going six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. The left-hander has a team-high nine quality starts on the year. In his 18th appearance, it was his first outing without a walk.

José Geraldo followed with two scoreless innings, marking his sixth consecutive appearance without allowing a run, spanning 11 innings. Finally, Manuel Castro registered his eighth save in as many tries with a no-run ninth.

The 'Caps have now overcome a deficit in 22 of their 41 wins this season.

Next Game: Wednesday, August 7 @ South Bend (7:05pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Drew Gray (No. 10 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

