Peoria Rallies To Take Game One Over Cedar Rapids 7-5

August 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - Down by two in the bottom of the eighth inning, Peoria struck four runs to come from behind and steal game one of the series over Cedar Rapids 7-5.

After leading just once in the entire series with Great Lakes, it didn't take long for the Kernels to hop on top in the series with Peoria. To lead off the first inning, Walker Jenkins ripped a double, and he scored two batters later on a Rubel Cespedes two-bagger to put Cedar Rapids on to 1-0. Two batters later, Poncho Ruiz singled home Cespedes to double the Kernels' lead to 2-0.

In the second, the Chiefs got one back. After a pair of singles put runners on the corners to begin the inning, Johnfrank Salazar put Peoria on the board with an RBI single.

In the top of the fourth, Cedar Rapids opened up its largest lead of the night. A Nick Lucky walk and a Misael Urbina single put two on for Jenkins, who plated both with his second double of the night to increase the Kernels' edge to 4-1.

But it didn't take Peoria long to get those runs right back. In the bottom of the frame, singles by Leonardo Bernal and Won-Bin Cho put two on for Trey Paige, who scored a run with an RBI hit. Behind him, the next batter, Salazar, made it a one-run game again at 4-3 with a sacrifice fly.

Now in a one-run contest, Cedar Rapids got some breathing room in the top of the eighth. A Ruiz single and a Lucky walk put two on for Urbina, who drove in a run with a single to make it 5-3.

Trailing by two, Peoria rallied in the bottom of the eighth. After a pair of singles opened the inning, Chase Davis made it 5-4 with an RBI double. After him, a wild pitch tied the game at 5-5, and a Bernal single put the Chiefs ahead 6-5. With two outs in the inning, Bernal came home to score all the way from first on a Paige RBI double to put the Chiefs up 7-5, the score which would be the final after the Kernels went scoreless in the top of the ninth.

The loss is the Kernels' sixth in a row and drops Cedar Rapids to 55-46 on the year and 18-19 in the second half. Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday at 6:35, with Darren Bowen on the mound, opposite Brycen Mautz.

