Miracle Use Long Ball To Surge Into First

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Costello each blasted sixth inning home runs to lead the Fort Myers Miracle to a 3-0 shutout win over the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

The win, coupled with two Charlotte losses, puts the Miracle 1.5 games in front of the Stone Crabs with three games to play (Charlotte has four games remaining).

Kirilloff's home run, a two-run shot came after Aaron Whitefield was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth. Two batters later, Ryan Costello made it 3-0 with a solo shot over the wall in right.

Charlie Barnes took a no-decision after tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Jovani Moran (5-1) picked up the win with 3.1 hitless innings. Colton Davis followed with a scoreless ninth to notch his third save of the season. The trio limited the Marauders to just one hit, a Brett Pope fifth inning double.

Evan Piechota suffered the loss after allowing three runs in seven innings. The right-hander, a former collegiate teammate of the Miracle's Taylor Grzelakowski at Madonna University, yielded six hits.

The Miracle open their final series of the regular season on Friday night against the Clearwater Threshers, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

