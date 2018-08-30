Tortugas Sweep Thursday Slate in Charlotte

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - The Daytona Tortugas swept their doubleheader on Thursday night, winning game one 2-0 and game two 4-2 at Charlotte's Sports Park. Both games lasted less than two hours with nearly a two hour delay in between each game.

Game one was scoreless through five innings before the Tortugas got on the board in the top of the sixth. Stuart Fairchild doubled on the first pitch in the inning, then moved to third after a Taylor Trammell single. Trammell stole second with one out, forcing the Stone Crabs to intentionally walk Ibandel Isabel. With the bases loaded, LHP Josh Fleming walked Tyler Stephenson on five pitches to force in Fairchild. Bruce Yari beat out a double play ball to drive in Trammell from third and make it 2-0.

RHP Tejay Antone (6-3) earned the win. He allowed five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Fleming (3-3) took the loss. He tossed a 7-inning complete game, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. RHP Joel Kuhnel earned his FSL best 17th save of the season by tossing a scoreless bottom of the seventh with a walk.

Daytona plated a pair in the top of the first in game two. With two-outs and the bases loaded, Michael Beltre hit a ground ball to short that Jermaine Palacios couldn't handle, allowing two runs to come into score.

John Sansone was hit by a RHP JD Busfield offering to start the third and scored the next pitch on an Alberti Chavez triple to extend the lead to 3-0. Two pitches later, Chavez scored on a Fairchild double to run the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jake Fraley hit a two-run home run off RHP Brian Hunter to cut the deficit to 4-2.

RHP Aaron Fossas (5-2) earned the win in relief. He allowed two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings with a strikeout. Busfield (3-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk in two innings with a strikeout. LHP Carlos Diaz tossed a perfect bottom of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts to earn his first save.

The Tortugas now head to Dunedin to begin their final series of the regular season.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 PM with coverage beginning at 6:20 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: The Tortugas improve to 55-7 when leading after six... Daytona won seven of the eight meetings with the Stone Crabs this season... The Tortugas were 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts... The Tortugas have six doubleheader sweeps this season... The win guaranteed the Tortugas a winning season (68-64)... RHP Tejay Antone earned his 20th career FSL victory... RHP Joel Kuhnel converted his 17th straight save opportunity. He has a 1.64 ERA in save tries this season... LHP Kevin Canelon has started 5 times and has given up just 2 runs in 16 innings (1.13 ERA)... RHP Aaron Fossas has tossed 4-straight scoreless outings. He went 3-innings, his longest outing since 8/4/17... LHP Carlos Diaz picked up his first career save in 47 career appearances. He has tossed six straight scoreless outings... Stuart Fairchild doubled and scored in both games. In game two he finished 3-for-4, his fifth 3-hit game with Daytona... Albert Chavez hit his first triple since 9/5/15 and drove in his first run since 7/24/18... Michael Beltre has reached base 17 times over his last 10 games (11 walks, 6 singles)... Bruce Yari drew multiple walks for the 14th time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.