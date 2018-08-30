North Division Playoff Matchup Is Set Plus Fireworks

The North Division Championship matchup has been set! The Tortugas will face the Clearwater Threshers in a Best of 3 Series with the Tortugas having home-field advantage! Game 2 will be the first home game on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get your tickets now because the playoffs are coming! Tortugas to wear specialty jerseys presented by LKQ Pick Your Part! Game 2 will also feature a post-game fireworks show! Game starts at 7:05. Gates open at 5:30.

Call (386) 257-3172 for your tickets.

