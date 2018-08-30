Mets, Flying Tigers Doubleheader Cancelled
August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
LAKELAND, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers was cancelled due to unplayable field conditions at Joker Marchant Stadium.
The games will not be made up since the teams do not meet again in 2018. The Mets and Flying Tigers did not play any of their five games in the four-day series.
The Mets (26-35, 53-75) begin their final series of the season on Friday against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2018
- Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Cancelled - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Mets, Flying Tigers Doubleheader Cancelled - St. Lucie Mets
- Tampa Takes 3-1 Win in Game 1; Rain Washes out Game 2 - Tampa Tarpons
- Palm Beach Cardinals Begin Push for Back-to-Back Florida State League Championships - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Waters Pushes Streak to 18, Twin Bill Cut Short by Rain - Florida Fire Frogs
- Threshers Win 2nd Half in Florida State League North Division - Clearwater Threshers
- Tortugas Lead Florida State League with Six Postseason All-Stars - Daytona Tortugas
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 30, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- North Division Playoff Matchup Is Set Plus Fireworks - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.