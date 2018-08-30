Mets, Flying Tigers Doubleheader Cancelled

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





LAKELAND, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers was cancelled due to unplayable field conditions at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The games will not be made up since the teams do not meet again in 2018. The Mets and Flying Tigers did not play any of their five games in the four-day series.

The Mets (26-35, 53-75) begin their final series of the season on Friday against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

