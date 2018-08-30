Tortugas Lead Florida State League with Six Postseason All-Stars

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL - On Wednesday, August 29th, the Florida State League announced the 2018 end of season All-Star Team, which includes six Tortugas. Daytona had just four Postseason All-Stars in the first three seasons as the Tortugas before leading the league this season. No other team has more than three representatives. Among the Tortugas recognized are Minor League Baseball's wins leader, Scott Moss, and MiLB's home run leader, Ibandel Isabel.

The six Tortugas are made up of three position players and three pitchers.

Scott Moss is 15-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 24 starts this season. The Reds #18 prospect according to MLB.com was selected for one of the four starting pitcher spots. His 15 wins are the most in Minor League Baseball. On August 21st, Moss became the first Daytona pitcher since Wayne Edwards in 1987 to reach 15 victories. Moss's .833 winning percentage is tied with Nicky Curtis (1962) for the best mark in Daytona history. In 130 1/3 innings pitched, he has struck out 110 hitters. He ranks fourth in the FSL in innings and is tied for fifth in strikeouts. Moss has allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 24 starts this season, and the Tortugas are 19-5 when he gets the ball. Moss is 12-1 over his last 16 starts since May 22nd, which is tied for the most wins in all of baseball, MLB or MiLB, during that span.

Ibandel Isabel is slashing .262/.337/.580 with 35 home runs and 74 RBI's in 100 games. Isabel was selected for the designated hitter slot. He also has 61 runs and 10 doubles to go along with 23 multi-hit games and a team-best 17 multi-RBI games. On Monday August 27th, Isabel broke the 14-year-old Daytona home run record by blasting his 33rd of the season and on Tuesday August 28th he broke the 68-year FSL record by blasting his 34th of the season. After hitting just .229 with six home runs through the end of May, Isabel has exploded for 29 homers while hitting .275 since June 1st. No other player in MiLB has more than 22 in that span, and no one in MLB has more than 27. Isabel leads the FSL in homers, RBI's, slugging percentage and OPS (.917). Isabel was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers on 4/17/18 and made his Tortuga debut on April 19th. Between Rancho Cucamonga and Daytona, he has 36 home runs.

Taylor Trammell is slashing .277/.374/.406 with eight home runs and 41 RBI's in 108 games this season. The Reds #3 prospect was selected for one of the four outfield positions and was also selected as a Mid-Season All-Star. Trammell leads all Tortugas with 30 multi-hit games, 109 hits, 70 runs, and 24 steals. He also has 19 doubles, four triples, and 57 walks, and a career-high four outfield assists. Trammell ranks third in runs, fourth in walks, and fifth in steals in the FSL. He had a career long 16-game hitting streak from June 12th to July 3rd, which is the third longest streak in the FSL in 2018. Trammell also reached base in 26-straight home games from April 13th to July 9th, the second longest streak in the league and had an FSL best 20-game home hitting streak from April 23rd to July 3rd. Trammell was selected to represent the Reds and the United States in the Futures Game in July, where he was named the MVP after going 2-for-2 with a solo HR, a triple, and two runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson is slashing .257/.342/.402 with 11 home runs and 57 RBI's in 106 games. The Reds #6 prospect was selected for one of the two catcher slots and was also a Mid-Season All-Star. Stephenson has 23 multi-hit games this season and 13 multi-RBI games, which rank second on the team. He also has a career-high 97 hits and 60 runs to go along with career-highs in games played, homers, and RBI's. Stephenson set single game career-highs in hits, home runs, and RBI's while in Bradenton on July 24th, by going 4-for-5 with two homers and five runs driven in. Stephenson has caught an FSL best 95 games this season, only one other player has caught more than 70. His .996 fielding percentage behind the plate is on pace break the Daytona single season record of .993 set by John Mizerock in 1981.

Joel Kuhnel has an FSL best 16 saves in 42 appearances this season. He was selected for one of the two relief pitcher slots, and was also a Mid-Season All-Star. Kuhnel is 0-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 50 1/3 innings with 54 strikeouts this season. He leads the FSL with 33 games finished and ranks third in appearances. He has a .254 batting average against with a 1.17 WHIP. After blowing his first two attempts of the season, Kuhnel has converted 16 straight save tries. He has a 1.69 ERA in save opportunities, having allowed just four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. Right handers are hitting .222 against Kuhnel in 99 at-bats in 2018.

Ryan Hendrix has 12 saves with a 1.62 ERA in 43 appearances. Hendrix was selected for the other relief pitcher slot and was also a Mid-Season All-Star. In 50 innings, Hendrix has a 4-4 record with 77 strikeouts and has allowed just nine earned runs. He is holding opposing hitters to a .201 average with a 1.22 WHIP. He ranks fourth in saves, second in appearances, and third with 28 games finished among FSL pitchers. Hendrix has not allowed an earned run since July 26th, spanning nine appearances and 9 1/3 innings. Right handers are hitting .183 in 82 at-bats against Hendrix this season.

