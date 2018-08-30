Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Cancelled

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release





Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather and wet field conditions. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2018 Flying Tigers home game.

The games will not be made up as the two teams do not play each other the remainder of the season.

The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.