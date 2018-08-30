Waters Pushes Streak to 18, Twin Bill Cut Short by Rain

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Waters stretched his on-base streak to 18 games, but the Florida Fire Frogs dropped Thursday's contest against the Tampa Tarpons, 3-1. Game two of the doubleheader reached the third inning, but was cut short due to rain.

Florida (21-40, 50-77) started the scoring in the third inning of game one with a sacrifice fly by Waters (0x2, RBI), but could not add onto the lead as the game rolled along.

Huascar Ynoa (1-4) did not allow a run through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in a two-run fourth. The right-hander alternated base runners with outs to have the bags full with two down against Daniel Barrios, but yielded a two-run single to give up the lead.

Tampa (33-31, 68-66) added an insurance run in the fifth on Dom Thompson-Williams' solo home run to right to put Florida behind by two.

Waters drew a free pass to lead off the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 18 games, but would be left stranded on the base paths when William Contreras (0x4) lined out to third to end the contest.

Dalton Lehnen (1-3) earned the win for the Tarpons, tossing four scoreless innings in relief of Domingo German.

Game two saw Tampa take the lead in the first with an RBI single by Isiah Gilliam, but no stats from the game will be recorded due to the cancellation.

Florida continues the end-of-the-season road trip with a doubleheader against the Charlotte Stone Crabs at Charlotte Sports Park on Friday night. RHP Jeremy Walker (5-11, 4.07) takes the mound in the opener for the Fire Frogs, while it has yet to be determined who will toss game two for the visitors, or who will start for the Stone Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. with the Florida Fire Frogs Pre-game Show on the Florida Fire Frogs Broadcasting Network.

