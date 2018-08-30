Palm Beach Cardinals Begin Push for Back-to-Back Florida State League Championships
August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
JUPITER, FL - For the second consecutive season, the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) will be participating in the Florida State League Postseason. Under 2018 Florida State League Manager of the Year Dann Bilardello, the Cardinals finished with a 39-25 in the first half and clinched its spot in the playoffs. They will now defend their Florida State League Co-Championship won in 2017.
With five games remaining in the 2018 regular season, Palm Beach has accumulated 72 wins and can break the team record of 76 wins in a season with a perfect final stretch.
Palm Beach's opponent for the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined but will be either the Ft. Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins) or Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays). Regardless of the opponent, the Cardinals will play on the road for game 1 of the best-of-three series.
Game 1 will take place on Tuesday, September 4th at 6:30 PM at TBD opponent's location. Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, September 5th at 6:30 PM with the Cardinals returning home to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. If the series is tied at one game apiece, the decisive Game 3 of the series would also take place at Roger Dean on Thursday, September 6th at 6:30 PM.
If the Cardinals advance to the Florida State League Championship round, they would be facing off against either the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) or Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies). The best-of-five championship series would begin at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on either Friday, September 7th or Saturday, September 8th. The first two games of the series would be played at Roger Dean before the final three games shifting to the opponent's stadium.
For tickets and more information, head to Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/tickets-events
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2018
- Palm Beach Cardinals Begin Push for Back-to-Back Florida State League Championships - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Waters Pushes Streak to 18, Twin Bill Cut Short by Rain - Florida Fire Frogs
- Threshers Win 2nd Half in Florida State League North Division - Clearwater Threshers
- Tortugas Lead Florida State League with Six Postseason All-Stars - Daytona Tortugas
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 30, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- North Division Playoff Matchup Is Set Plus Fireworks - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Palm Beach Cardinals Stories
- Palm Beach Cardinals Begin Push for Back-to-Back Florida State League Championships
- Rick Ankiel to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, August 14th
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium August & September Promotional Schedule
- Homage to the Beard Night Tuesday, June 26th
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to Host 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game