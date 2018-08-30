Palm Beach Cardinals Begin Push for Back-to-Back Florida State League Championships

JUPITER, FL - For the second consecutive season, the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) will be participating in the Florida State League Postseason. Under 2018 Florida State League Manager of the Year Dann Bilardello, the Cardinals finished with a 39-25 in the first half and clinched its spot in the playoffs. They will now defend their Florida State League Co-Championship won in 2017.

With five games remaining in the 2018 regular season, Palm Beach has accumulated 72 wins and can break the team record of 76 wins in a season with a perfect final stretch.

Palm Beach's opponent for the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined but will be either the Ft. Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins) or Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays). Regardless of the opponent, the Cardinals will play on the road for game 1 of the best-of-three series.

Game 1 will take place on Tuesday, September 4th at 6:30 PM at TBD opponent's location. Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, September 5th at 6:30 PM with the Cardinals returning home to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. If the series is tied at one game apiece, the decisive Game 3 of the series would also take place at Roger Dean on Thursday, September 6th at 6:30 PM.

If the Cardinals advance to the Florida State League Championship round, they would be facing off against either the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds) or Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies). The best-of-five championship series would begin at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on either Friday, September 7th or Saturday, September 8th. The first two games of the series would be played at Roger Dean before the final three games shifting to the opponent's stadium.

