Clearwater Drops Finale in Extras, 4-3

August 30, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - Alejandro Requena held Jupiter to two runs in six innings in the start, but the Jupiter Hammerheads salvaged the finale after walking off, 4-3 in 10 innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday night.

The game held scoreless until the fourth, when Kyle Martin got the offense going by scorching a one-out double to right. Edgar Cabral followed with a single up the middle, bringing home Martin to put Clearwater up, 1-0.

Requena had retired eight straight before a leadoff walk to Gunnar Schubert in the fifth. Will Allen followed by sneaking a double up the third base line to put two runners in scoring position, and Cameron Baranek sent a sac fly to center to tie the ballgame at one.

Jupiter (28-35) (69-63) jumped ahead in the sixth. Corey Bird drew a leadoff walk and Riley Mahan singled to start the inning, before Requena got Tristan Pompey to ground into a double play.

With a man at third and two outs, a passed ball on a cross-up allowed Bird to score the go-ahead run.

Clearwater (43-23) (75-59) answered in the next half inning, after Raul Rivas singled, stole second, and advanced to third a wild throw from the catcher Allen. Rivas raced down the line on a wild pitch, knotting the game up at two.

Requena exited after six innings in the no-decision, limiting Jupiter to two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Alberto Tirado worked a scoreless seventh, and Grant Dyer retired the first two in the eighth before Mahan singled. Pompey followed with a double to deep left, but Grenny Cumana connected with Daniel Brito to nab Mahan at the plate to keep the game tied at two.

The outfield assist for Cumana was his ninth, which is good for fourth in the Florida State League.

Clearwater took back the lead in the 10th. After Jorgan Cavenerio (3-3) collected back-to-back strikeouts, Arquimedes Gamboa came through with a single up the middle to plate the automatic runner Rivas, bumping the Threshers ahead, 3-2.

Jupiter again came back in the bottom half, with a Micah Brown sacrifice fly bringing it back even at 3-3. With two down, Mahan drove a double to left off Jakob Hernandez (3-3) that scored Harrison Dinicola with the winning run.

The final series of the regular season kicks off on Friday at Fort Myers, when the Threshers square off against the Miracle at 7 p.m. Mauricio Llovera takes the hill against Griffin Jax, and the game will be broadcast on threshersbaseball.com beginning at 6:45 p.m.

