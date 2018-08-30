Tampa Takes 3-1 Win in Game 1; Rain Washes out Game 2

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons claimed a 3-1 victory over the Florida Fire Frogs in Game 1 of a doubleheader before Game 2 was washed away after two innings on Thursday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tampa won both games of the originally scheduled four-game series and has now won 10 of its last 12 games.

Clint Frazier joined the Tarpons on a rehab assignment and batted second as the designated hitter in Game 1. The 23-year-old had been sidelined since July 19th with concussion symptoms. Frazier lined a single in the first and finished 1-for-3.

RHP Domingo Germán made his second start with Tampa (33-31, 68-66) and tallied three strikeouts while retiring six of the first seven batters he faced.

Isranel Wilson then singled to begin the third and advanced to second on a passed ball before going to third on a base hit by Marcus Mooney. Drew Waters followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Wilson to give Florida (21-40, 50-77) a 1-0 lead.

Germán allowed one unearned run on three hits, one walk and one hit-batter in three innings while striking out three Fire Frogs on 40 pitches (31 strikes). The 26-year-old joined Tampa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 25th.

Due to rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, LHP Dalton Lehnen missed his scheduled start and, instead, relieved Germán in the fourth. After two quick outs, Jordan Rodgers singled and Wilson hit a ground-rule double before Lehnen stranded the pair by getting Mooney to ground out.

The Tarpons left runners on base in each of the first three innings against RHP Huascar Ynoa before scoring in the bottom of the fourth.

Isiah Gilliam worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a one-out single by Diego Castillo. One out later, Jason Lopez loaded the bases by reaching on an infield single and Daniel Barrios followed with a go-ahead, two-out, two-run single.

Dom Thompson-Williams added insurance by blasting a solo home run in the fifth. It was the 23-year-old's 21st homer (16th with Tampa), tying him with Brandon Wagner for most among Yankees minor leaguers.

Ynoa (1-4) allowed three earned runs on seven hits in five innings, walking two while striking out five on 91 pitches (57 strikes).

After stranding a two-out single in the fifth, Lehnen faced runners on the corners and two outs in the sixth. The inning ended when Barrios made a diving stop at third base, on a grounder by Mooney, and a strong throw scooped out by Ben Ruta at first base.

Lehnen (W, 1-3) stranded a leadoff walk in the seventh to complete the game. The 22-year-old scattered three hits, two walks and a hit-batter over four scoreless frames, tallying four strikeouts while throwing 38 of 61 pitches for strikes.

RHP Albert Abreu started Game 2 and collected three strikeouts while working around an infield single, a walk and a hit-batter over two scoreless innings. Estevan Florial walked and later scored on a two-out single by Gilliam.

Florida was due to bat in the third before rain started pouring down. The game was later cancelled due to unplayable field conditions and continuous rainfall.

Barrios (2-for-3, 2RBI) logged his first multi-RBI game since doing so with GCL Yankees West on July 21st, 2016. Thompson-Williams (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R) extended his hitting streak to eight games. Castillo (1-for-1, BB, HBP, R) reached base all three times.

Tampa will wrap up the 2018 season by hosting three games against the Bradenton Marauders over the weekend. Friday's opener will be the continuation of a game suspended at LECOM Park on August 12th. The game will be picked up with no score at the beginning of the bottom of the first inning.

RHP Rony Garcia (0-5, 4.83) will start for the Tarpons and RHP Mike Wallace (5-10, 4.67) is slated to enter as the reliever for Bradenton at 6:30 p.m. The Marauders will be the "home" team.

On "Thirsty Fish Fryday," fans can enjoy seafood specials all night long, including: $7 popcorn shrimp combo, $8 buffalo popcorn shrimp combo and $9 beer battered fish. Fans can also enjoy $3 16oz. draft Budweiser/Bud Light, $1 small fountain drinks and 1/2 price wine from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

