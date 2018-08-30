Marauders Fall in Fort Myers Finale

FORT MYERS, Fla. - In the final game of the 2018 season between the Bradenton Marauders and the Fort Myers Miracle, the Baby Buccos dropped their fourth consecutive contest to the now division leading Miracle squad. After the Charlotte Stone Crabs dropped both ends of a double header earlier Thursday afternoon, Fort Myers exited their home stadium later in the evening leading the Florida State League's South Division by a game and a half after defeating Bradenton by a 3-0 tally.

Neither starting pitcher allowed a base runner until the third inning, and the game remained scoreless until the home half of the sixth inning. After Aaron Whitefield was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame, Twins #2 prospect (as ranked by MLB Pipeline) Alex Kirilloff, a native of Pittsburgh, drove his sixth home run with the Miracle over the fence in right field to open up the scoring against RHP Evan Piechota. Two batters later, Fort Myers first baseman Ryan Costello hit a ball to nearly the same spot in the right field corner to bring the Miracle lead to 3-0, the eventual final score.

Bradenton struggled offensively all night in the defeat, registering only one hit all evening on a Brett Pope leadoff double down the left field line to lead off the fifth inning. In the entirety of the four game series, the Marauders were only able to register six runs and moved to a full 17 games behind Fort Myers in the Florida State League's South Division heading in to the final series of the season this weekend

The Marauders begin their final three game series of the year on Friday against the Tampa Tarpons, with the first contest coming as the resumption of a suspended contest that began in Bradenton on 8/12. The contest will begin at 6:30 with the score knotted up at zero, with Bradenton batting in the bottom of the first at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa. Catch all the action Matt Neverett on the Bradenton Marauders Baseball Network by visiting BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, MiLB.tv, or the MiLB First Pitch app!

